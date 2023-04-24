With technology, faster isn’t always better | READER COMMENTARY

So-called "digital wallets" like Venmo, now accepted at the Rigdon family farm stand in Jarrettsville, have made life more complicated for consumers. File. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun). (Barbara Haddock Taylor)

Being a senior citizen myself, I share letter writer Donald T. Hart’s concerns about the technological intrusions that have so altered our lives (“Seniors and technology: a sometimes uneasy mix,” April 20).

His eloquent critique questioned the price we’re paying for our addiction to “convenience,” as if having instantaneous access to our bank balances is worth the time we waste seeking verification codes, passwords no longer being sufficient.

Advertisement

Like the writer, I remember a time when cash and checkbooks were enough to complete routine financial transactions. We saw no need for credit cards, 24-hour ATMs, online banking and time-wasting password glitches requiring customer support and often changing our passwords, euphemistically called “upgrades.”

I fail to see how these conveniences have improved our lives in any significant ways. Back in the day, as the saying goes, I received a periodic bank statement via snail mail. Today, I get a computer prompt telling me to log in to my account in order to retrieve the information formerly delivered by the U.S. Postal Service, and without my having to do anything except removing the statement from the envelope.

Advertisement

Worse, half my email inbox is full of scam artists trying to separate me from my money. I get nonstop reminders of these dangers and tips on how to protect myself online. Last month’s AARP journal devoted its entire issue to the subject, seniors apparently being especially vulnerable — and making me feel even more vulnerable than I ever felt during the quaint cash and checkbook era.

But the technological juggernaut rolls on, enveloping us all in ever more complex algorithms, AI (artificial intelligence) being the latest innovation — an innovation many economists are already predicting will cause major job losses.

Who asked for this? Why can’t we reject a new technology before it makes us more vulnerable than we already are? We should know by now that every technological innovation is fraught with risks for abuse.

Clearly, the technological era is not all it’s cracked up to be and I applaud all the Donald Harts who remind us of this fact.

— Howard Bluth, Gaithersburg

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.