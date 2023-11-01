Technology can help lower utility costs | READER COMMENTARY

Rudolph Johnson III, a BGE meter crew leader, tests the voltage of a new AMI (Advanced Meter Infrastructure) smart meter he installed on a home on Hoot Owl Road in Riva. File. (Algerina Pena/Baltimore Sun) (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun)

There is a tremendous opportunity for energy utilities to improve grid resiliency by ramping up their investments in economically scalable and efficient technology. Customers deserve affordable, innovative solutions that improve their service and progress our country toward a net-zero emissions future. I support Baltimore Gas and Electric embracing this imperative (“BGE CEO: Planning for net zero carbon emissions in 2045 requires balance,” Oct. 30).

As founder and CEO of Nivid Technologies, a Sterling, Virginia, based digital infrastructure solutions company, I see firsthand from BGE and our other large utility clients a remarkable sea change in their adoption of emerging technology. The industry now more than ever recognizes the vital role of smart sensors, data and automation. In fact, grid investments in digitalization technology will more than double by 2050, representing a significant portion of the $14 trillion needed worldwide over the next three decades to prepare global energy grids for renewables.

We are piloting sensor technology at BGE to streamline restoration of power after storms with the goal of addressing customer outages faster and at a lower cost. Technology, though, is only a piece of the solution to improving grid resilience while balancing decarbonization initiatives. BGE’s proposed 2024-2026 multi-year rate plan includes the requisite gas and electric infrastructure upgrades that will strengthen the foundation for a resilient, reliable grid of the future.

No utility in the U.S. or abroad will be able to meet the evolving energy needs of customers without these substantial investments in capacity, interconnection, emissions reduction and more. Among the challenges will be keeping customer bills affordable. Using innovative technology to drive operational efficiencies will help us get there.

For customers to benefit, upgrades to infrastructure and technology must happen in concert. It is essential that BGE be granted approval to move forward with its ambitious investment proposal. Otherwise, the people of Maryland will be left behind.

— Kiran Yeddala, Sterling, Virginia

The writer is founder and CEO of Nivid Technologies.

