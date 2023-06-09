Powering up Baltimore as tech hub requires stronger College Park connection | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Division of Information Technology at 5801 Kenilworth Avenue is part of the University of Maryland's growing Discovery District, a150-acre research park straddling College Park and Riverdale Park in Prince George's County. File. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

I very much liked Dan Rodricks’ column on five ways to reverse Baltimore’s population decline (”Dan Rodricks: Five ways to reverse Baltimore’s population slide,” May 30). I want to address his first suggestion about making Baltimore a technology hub.

I suggest Baltimore take a page out of Northern Virginia’s playbook (I now live there). Both the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech, 110 miles and 250 miles from Washington, D.C., respectively, have opened Northern Virginia campuses (in Falls Church and Arlington), and Tech will soon open a tech hub in Arlington, near Amazon and the Pentagon with two stops on the Metrorail with “VT” in its name.

Advertisement

As an alumnus of the University of Maryland and having lived (2015-18) and worked in Baltimore (1982-83), I really think the flagship University of Maryland in College Park could be doing more to integrate with the city. An alliance with Baltimore — the state’s largest city — could be a way to help with making Baltimore a tech hub. I observe that the state’s new governor, Wes Moore, has seemingly recognized through his early actions that Baltimore is the state’s flagship city and College Park the flagship university. It’s time for these two to come together in a bigger way to address the issues of Baltimore.

— Jim Loving, Alexandria, Virginia

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.