Baltimore is a tech hub — with 30 competitors | READER COMMENTARY

President Joe Biden looks on as Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. The Biden administration is designating 31 “tech hubs” in 32 states and Puerto Rico to help spur innovation and create jobs in the specific industries that are concentrated in these areas. File. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

While I do not dismiss the Biden administration’s decision to name the Baltimore region as one of the 31 national tech hubs (”Baltimore region selected as federal tech hub for artificial intelligence and biotechnology,” Oct. 23), after reviewing the entire list of hubs, it becomes apparent that most sections of the country are represented.

It might have been easier for the White House to simply list the regions that didn’t make the cut (my apologies to Alaska and Hawaii).

I am always a little leery of promised jobs and economic boosts from federal and state government programs. Nonetheless, it would be fantastic if the Baltimore region, and Baltimore in particular, could capture even a fraction of the estimated rewards that come with being a tech hub. But being one of 31? It feels more like receiving a participation trophy rather than a genuine honor to proudly display on our shelf.

— Sean Tully, Baltimore

