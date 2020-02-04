There is a little known program at New Area Academy in Cherry Hill called Trans Tech that is a one of a kind in all of Maryland. It started as a strictly Maritime program and has been evolving to include all forms of transportation and logistics. As a thriving port city, Baltimore is the perfect place for this curriculum. They have partnered with the Coast Guard, the Baltimore Port Alliance and others to provide internships and job training that helps get kids good paying jobs right out of high school. There is a similar program in New York City with a more robust program and I have not been able to understand why the school system here and some of the potential business, non-profit and government partners have not done more to boost the Trans Tech program and help more Baltimore students reap the benefits.