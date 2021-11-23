Issue of race has a place in the classroom | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for printing Sidney Thomas’s recent commentary, “We discuss race in my classroom because my students want to” (Nov. 19). So much of what the Holabird Academy teacher wrote struck a chord with me. Although I majored in U.S. history in college, it was not until I was in my 70s that I learned about the internal slave trade and the coffles of slaves that were walked from states like Maryland to the sugar cane and cotton plantations of the Deep South.