Teacher of the year? How about grandparent of the year? | READER COMMENTARY

I congratulate Deer Park Middle Magnet School history teacher Brianna Ross for being named teacher of the year in Baltimore County. While Ms. Ross is apparently deserving of this award, it appears that the school system did not give any consideration to the parents and grandparents of students who have in many cases contributed much to the learning experience over this past year (”What we know about Baltimore County public school plans for the next school year,” May 5).
With those parents and grandparents in mind, I would like a re-vote and nominate my wife, Katherine Frank, as teacher of the year. With my daughter working as a nurse, my wife has been the primary teacher for our four grandchildren. She has had to endure the almost daily technical issues with broken computers, systems breakdowns, and the inability to sign on to various classes.
While most teachers have been very helpful, one wanted to turn our living room into an art studio. That’s not happening, and another told our first grader to type in a non-locomotor activity. After a pause, one child finally told the teacher that they did not know how to read or write. She works daily on the time tables with our fourth grader. I am at a complete loss as to explain why these aren’t mandatory. How do you function in life without those basics? Doesn’t the word, elementary, mean basics?
And of course, she has had to deal with Common Core math which is another nightmare for anyone in our generation. At Christmas, my wife fractured her wrist in 13 places and continues to be in constant pain, at least until two metal plates are removed. Despite this, she has continued on as before, working hard to make sure our grandchildren receive a positive learning experience.
With all deference to Ms. Ross, no one deserves teacher of the year more than Katherine Frank.
Jim Frank, Catonsville
