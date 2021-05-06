Teacher of the year? How about grandparent of the year? | READER COMMENTARY

While most teachers have been very helpful, one wanted to turn our living room into an art studio. That’s not happening, and another told our first grader to type in a non-locomotor activity. After a pause, one child finally told the teacher that they did not know how to read or write. She works daily on the time tables with our fourth grader. I am at a complete loss as to explain why these aren’t mandatory. How do you function in life without those basics? Doesn’t the word, elementary, mean basics?