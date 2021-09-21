Students should be taught truth about U.S., warts and all | READER COMMENTARY

In his recent commentary, Cal Thomas claims that “increasingly in public schools and many universities, students are taught about America’s past faults, as if this is the prism through which all of us must see a country we were once taught to love” (”Teaching hate is routine; counter it by teaching love,” Sept. 16).
Mr. Thomas says the U.S. is an oasis from religious fanaticism and the oppression of women. Given the recent abortion law passed in Texas, I’m not sure that most women of that state would declare that they feel totally free of oppression. What of our own homegrown religious fanatics who denigrate science and LGBTQ peoples’ rights, and who promote anti-vaccine and stolen-election conspiracies?
Mr. Thomas decries higher taxes to “subsidize ineffective government programs and the unproductive.” One assumes that by “unproductive,” he isn’t referring to billion-dollar government giveaway subsidies to oil and gas companies, but instead means low-wage workers (many of color) who must work two or more jobs just to provide the basics for their families.
Mr. Thomas writes, “You’ve got to be taught to love America, or we risk losing it.” Doesn’t real love involve truth telling? We might love our dear departed Uncle Jim, but is it healthy and loving for a family to ignore (that is, lie about) his sordid history of spousal abuse and addiction? Similarly, should our nation ignore that Adolf Hitler modeled his German Jewish apartheid laws after the Jim Crow segregation rules of the American South?
Should we ignore the over 4,000 lynchings that occurred in the U.S. (including dozens here in Maryland)? Should we deny that Thomas Jefferson and George Washington, as great as they were, were also complicit slave owners and traders? Should we forget our nation’s stumbles in Vietnam and Iraq and covert anti-democratic operations in Iran and Chile? To really love someone or something genuinely involves truth telling, not magical thinking about some glorified ideal that never was. How can we learn from our mistakes and get better if we literally whitewash the ugly truth and tell only the pretty, “good parts” of history?
I love the high ideals and the best the U.S. has wrought. We are a refuge for the world’s desperate and displaced (like my great-grandparents). We possess a model justice and electoral system, and nurture a caldron of scientific and technological marvels where free enterprise and ideas can thrive. I believe that true patriotism involves loving our country enough to tell the complete, honest, unvarnished truth, acknowledging our nation’s faults as well as its accomplishments while we work toward the realization of the beautiful potential of the founders’ ideals.
David Wagenheim, Towson
