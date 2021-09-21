Students should be taught truth about U.S., warts and all | READER COMMENTARY

Should we ignore the over 4,000 lynchings that occurred in the U.S. (including dozens here in Maryland)? Should we deny that Thomas Jefferson and George Washington, as great as they were, were also complicit slave owners and traders? Should we forget our nation’s stumbles in Vietnam and Iraq and covert anti-democratic operations in Iran and Chile? To really love someone or something genuinely involves truth telling, not magical thinking about some glorified ideal that never was. How can we learn from our mistakes and get better if we literally whitewash the ugly truth and tell only the pretty, “good parts” of history?