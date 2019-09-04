Let teachers do what they do best: teach

It was heartening to read “Maryland teachers are fleeing the profession for more prestigious fields. How one plan aims to fix that” (Sept. 3) in Tuesday’s paper.
Of all the ideas to retain teachers, the suggestion to reduce the time teachers spend in front of students resonated most. The most common complaint I hear from teachers is about feeling unable to meet the needs of students in the time allotted. There are too many kids and not enough hours in the day. If teachers had more time to meet students individually, plan, or connect with families, it would be a win for everyone.
However, I worry how so much “extra” time would be viewed. Teachers are increasingly asked to shoulder responsibilities from being counselors to hall monitors to secretaries to parents and confidantes. For those skeptical about the amount teachers are asked to do, remember we live in a country that is having conversations — and in some case acting — to arm teachers as though they are security officers in addition to teachers. Teachers need time and space to do what they do best: teach.
Adam Sutton, Towson
