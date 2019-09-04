Bureaucracy is the biggest hurdle to teaching

If you want to know why it is difficult to retain teachers, simply look at the picture accompanying the article, “Maryland teachers are fleeing the profession for more prestigious fields. How one plan aims to fix that" (Sept. 3). The glazed over, blanked out expressions on the faces of every would-be educator tell the entire story. Young men and women who dream of working with kids and shaping the future of America are droned at unceasingly at tedious, mind-numbing, jargon-filled meetings which kill the zeal that inspired them to be teachers.
My wife and I taught for a combined total of 58 years in Maryland schools, and our greatest frustrations came not from the classroom but from the meeting room.
Hire good people. Give them the resources they need. Make sure they can handle the job and then let them do it. It is the noblest of professions, and we should stop destroying the idealism and enthusiasm which inspire young people to enter it. Construct a system which allows teachers to teach — if you build it, they will stay.
W. Blaine Brewer, Catonsville
