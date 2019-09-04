Bureaucracy is the biggest hurdle to teaching

If you want to know why it is difficult to retain teachers, simply look at the picture accompanying the article, “Maryland teachers are fleeing the profession for more prestigious fields. How one plan aims to fix that" (Sept. 3). The glazed over, blanked out expressions on the faces of every would-be educator tell the entire story. Young men and women who dream of working with kids and shaping the future of America are droned at unceasingly at tedious, mind-numbing, jargon-filled meetings which kill the zeal that inspired them to be teachers.