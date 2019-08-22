Teachers did not lose their jobs in Harford

Your Aug. 19 editorial regarding Kirwan funding (“As Hogan digs in his heels against Kirwan school funding, the Maryland legislature needs to lead,” Aug. 19) asserts that there have been teacher layoffs in Harford County Public Schools when, in fact, no certified teachers lost their jobs and the school system is hiring teachers for the upcoming school year.
It is correct that my administration did not raise taxes, but we also provided an additional $10.7 million to our schools for fiscal 2020, which was the largest increase in a decade despite flat enrollment, the fourth largest increase in the state and the fifth year in a row that we have provided funds to raise teacher salaries. Nevertheless, as county executive, I do not make staffing decisions for the school system.
While it is true that the Harford County Board of Education cut some teaching positions, teachers in the eliminated positions filled open spots in the same school or in other schools within the system due to annual turnover. With starting salaries and benefits that rank among the top in the state, strong families, and community support, Harford County is a great place to begin and further a teaching career.
Barry Glassman, Bel Air
The writer is Harford County executive.
