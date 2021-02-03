Hogan is wrong: Teachers should be vaccinated | READER COMMENTARY

Well, I have to disagree, which I don’t do very often, with Gov. Larry Hogan on his decision to bring students back to school without first vaccinating all the school personnel. Considering the current lack of vaccines to meet the need, I would think the governor would err on the side of caution for the sake of children and teachers.
I agree with the teachers union in their objections to sending the teachers back in without first protecting them with the vaccine (“Baltimore County teachers union slams Hogan’s March deadline to reopen schools,” Jan. 29). If they were vaccinated first, that would make both the students and the teachers more safe, and I would think the parents of the students would feel much more at ease.
Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore
