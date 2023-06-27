Union-hating teacher can always refuse his union-negotiated wages | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

In his hysterical attack on teachers’ unions (“Teachers, why are you still union members when you don’t have to be?” June 19), Mt. Hebron High School teacher Vann Prime neglected a couple of important points. He did not mention his principled position to refuse any salary increases or benefit improvements that his union negotiated in Howard County. Or, if he took those raises and benefits negotiated by an organization he despises, and which he refuses to financially support, isn’t he (and he may have heard this term) a “welfare queen?”

He also neglected to mention his support for voluntary property tax payments by the residents of Howard County, especially those who do not have children in the public school system. After all, why should residents be coerced to pay taxes if there is some county policy with which they disagree? Oh, wait. These taxes pay Prime’s salary and benefits. He would not accept such “coerced money,” would he?

Advertisement

Finally, to insult his co-workers — calling them “rationally ignorant” — only shows his contempt for the teachers who dedicate their lives to helping our children. Teachers keep their union membership because they realize the importance of organizations that negotiate benefits for the teachers, as well as for students, such as smaller class sizes and more support staff. Teachers have been deluged over the past five years with notices, often sponsored by right-wing organizations, about how to withdraw from their unions but they have not done so.

A union is not “a megalithic, authoritarian entity” — a description which sounds like it was written by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — but is a democratic organization. To be sure, not every member will agree with every policy voted by the majority of the members, but that’s a democracy.

Advertisement

— Bill Barry, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.