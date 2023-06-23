Anti-union vitriol doesn’t improve schools | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A recent commentary rhetorically asked, “Teachers, why are you still union members when you don’t have to be?” (June 19). By calling educators “rationally ignorant” and “conditioned,” the author, a public schoolteacher in Howard County, insults his own profession. Vann Prime’s piece is a declaration of anti-labor rhetoric and hyperbolic descriptions of union policies.

There is a simple answer as to why teachers remain union members: Local teachers’ associations bargain on behalf of members and nonmembers in creating our contract. If educators want to influence the trajectory of our profession and affect positive change, we do so through involvement in our local union. Leaders of our local associations are past and current teachers in our school system. They work with members to understand what is most important to us. Members attend meetings where we debate, vote and put forth motions. We work together to advocate for our students, schools and community. We vote for local, state and national leaders of our associations. We educators are the union.

Membership in teachers’ unions is not automatic, and our local association never tells potential members they must join. We willingly sign the form to become members. There is not an “invidious scheme” to coerce us into joining or remaining members. We can cancel membership between Aug. 15 and Sept. 15 by submitting a signed letter of withdrawal to our local association. In doing so, membership in our state and national associations is automatically canceled.

Educators are well-aware of the Janus Supreme Court decision. When it occurred, we shared articles and discussed its implications. The bottom line is that while educators can join other associations, no other group can bargain on our behalf and no other association knows our school system like our local association. Educators have the support of a local association representative whenever we have questions regarding our contract or if we need help navigating issues within our schools. Educators may have liability insurance with other associations, but the only support one will receive is a referral to a lawyer. A local association representative can mitigate the need for legal representation by working with the school system on behalf of the member before it gets to such an extreme juncture.

Lastly, in the aforementioned commentary the vitriol toward teachers’ unions is unwarranted and the implication that they are bad for students is unfounded. My local association’s vision statement is entitled: “Empowered Educators, Successful Students, Connected Communities.” The Teachers Association of Anne Arundel County “supports, organizes, and empowers members to improve their professional lives in order to provide, protect, and promote quality public education for every student.”

Working to achieve the best schools for our students is not exclusive to working to improve our profession. We can do both.

— Lauren Elfring, Baltimore

