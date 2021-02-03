In attacking Hogan, teacher union hurts its own members | READER COMMENTARY

The teachers’ union is giving teachers a bad name. The Maryland State Education Association appears to be so anti-Gov. Larry Hogan that its leaders refuse to follow the science and just good common sense (”Maryland teachers don’t need platitudes or press conferences, they need a real reopening plan,” Feb. 1).
Obviously, for the older teacher or a teacher that has a health condition that puts them more at risk for COVID-19, there should be exceptions. But for the majority of teachers, they are not more at risk than the thousands of other professions that go to work sites every day. Even the few cases around the country where transmission has occurred, the source was outside of the classroom. The teachers are more at risk driving to school than being at school.
The damage to underserved communities is especially disgusting. If it were any other group consciously damaging the underserved, we would be outraged! It’s time for the teachers’ union to step down and let members go back to school.
JoAnn Lingner, Havre de Grace
