Teacher unions are not the problem | READER COMMENTARY

The commentary, “Union politics hurts Maryland students” (Sept. 18), by Andrea Bottner is incredibly condescending. Teachers do not need to be lectured on the importance of in-person public schooling for the proper academic, social and emotional development of children — especially for the children who are not from privileged backgrounds. The fact is schools are by definition the kind of large, indoor public gatherings that can endanger the entire community, not just the people going to the school. It is a false choice to say that we can either take collective action to control the pandemic or sacrifice our children’s well-being. It is not possible to choose one or the other. Unless the pandemic is controlled, we will not have safe, effective schools or, for that matter, an economic recovery.