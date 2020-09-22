Don’t blame teachers' union for e-learning hardships | READER COMMENTARY

The key word here is “safe.” Safe for students, teachers and also all people associated with the smooth execution of the school day. The state has made no mention of what it has done to provide the safe environment needed for a safe return. Nor is the death toll of over 200,000 people, an ever increasing number, even mentioned. Ms. Bottler merely repeats the state’s rhetoric of “back to in-person” learning. Unfortunately, public schools do not have the luxury of limiting the number of students they get, or buying the resources needed to separate those students to provide a safe environment!