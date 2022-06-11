Better when teachers teach, parents parent and guns are regulated | READER COMMENTARY

Flowers are placed around a welcome sign outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas to honor the victims killed in a shooting at the school. File. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Jae C. Hong/AP)

“For any teacher in 21st-century America, the job seems to ask the impossible. Already expected to be guidance counselors, social workers, surrogate parents, and more to their students, teachers are sometimes called on to be protectors too.” So writes the John Raby of The Associated Press in the article, “Teacher stress: ‘None of us are built for this’” (June 8). He is only partially correct.

Nowhere in the article does he mention that a teacher’s primary job is to teach. And yet our teachers do continue to teach reading, math, science and all other subjects that their particular community has deemed necessary for their children to know while also being counselors, surrogate parents and now active protectors should some boy-man walk into their classroom with his brand-new assault rifle. What insanity.

May I suggest in the strongest words possible that parents become responsible for parenting their children again, that teachers be allowed to teach and that our lawmakers deal with the guns that are menacing our children?”

— Nancy Spies, Jarrettsville

