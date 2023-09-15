Here’s why Maryland has a teacher shortage | READER COMMENTARY

As a retired teacher of 32 years in Maryland’s public schools, I have long given thought to the problems plaguing my profession. Some of them go far back in history, while others have developed more recently. Together, they contribute to current teacher shortages resulting in desperate efforts to fill positions with candidates — whether or not they have a degree or experience.

But, really, why would anyone choose to be a teacher (“Arundel High School alum Jeniaya Amos returns to her alma mater to kick off her teaching career,” Sept. 5)? Low salaries are a long-standing issue. Though they have risen over the years, they remain outpaced by salaries commanded in other professions. Why? Part of the reason lies in our character as a society. We are impatient and shortsighted, while the results yielded by investments in education are long term. Yet what more important investment than in those who will grow into the adults of the future? This is a profession long dominated by women, the thinking goes, and, after all, how hard can it be? They’re just kids.

Advertisement

I admit that many of us aren’t very good at what we do. That’s because it really is so very hard. Every year that I taught, I worked alongside teachers who were deplorably incompetent (they are very hard to get rid of), as well as those whose stellar performances inspired their students to give their very best because they loved their teacher and their teacher knew how to make them love learning.

The demands on teachers are beyond reason. In some schools, they are no longer allowed to seek the removal of a disruptive student. (A young man is throwing chairs? Deal with it). Some schools remain without air conditioning. In one such school, if I opened the unscreened windows to allow airflow, the bees came in. How to maintain the attention of a classroom full of terrified 6-year-olds when all their eyes are following the progress of bees about the room? One administrator I knew — to justify large class size — said if you can teach a lesson to 20 kids you can teach it to 50. But anyone who has managed an elementary classroom knows that one of the most effective tools is eye contact. The more students, the longer the intervals between eye contact. Without that, we begin to lose their attention.

Advertisement

A good teacher bases instruction on the needs, strengths and interests of the students. No one knows these better than the classroom teacher, and every class is different. There is no one size that fits all. Yet there are curriculum documents now that script not only what is to be taught but how it is to be taught. I was once told by a principal that when she walked down the hall she expected to hear the same lesson being taught and the curriculum manual opened on each teacher’s desk to the same page.

Add to these challenges the fear of being shot. I was in a kindergarten when a lockdown drill occurred. Everyone got down in fetal position, hands covering heads. At some level, fear is present in both teachers and students.

So, we have a teacher shortage. The wonder is that there are still those who choose to become educators. I did it for 32 years, and I stuck with it because I totally, absolutely, completely and passionately love kids.

— Nancy Snyder, Woodstock

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.