Move ex-teachers out of central offices and back in classrooms | READER COMMENTARY

Pre-K teacher Lachelle Nedd reads to her class at Abbottston Elementary on the first day of school for Baltimore City Schools. Aug. 29, 2022. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Maryland teacher shortages in the 24 school districts may be resolved by reassigning educators who have taken positions in their districts outside the classroom as supervisors or specialists in various curriculum areas or the like (”Teacher shortage? Put administrators back in the classrooms,” Aug. 25).

The education mantra that we read and hear is that children need a first-class education and educators are here for the children. Here’s an opportunity for educators to check their resolve to help with the shortages.

To the parents who have children in the Maryland school system, I would urge them to view a copy of the organization table within their district’s central offices and see what positions can be transferred back into the classroom. In addition, I would urge parents to ask their school board what is the exact amount of Title I funds the federal government allocates their school district and how schools utilize their Title 1 funds.

Another alternative might be for a group of retired teachers to form a “classroom teacher agency” to provide teachers to the schools — with a hefty charge to the school system to fill those openings.

— J. Regula, Severna Park

