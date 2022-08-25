Teacher shortage? Put administrators back in the classrooms | READER COMMENTARY

Some teacher shortages could be temporarily filled by school administrators who are currently in non-teaching positions (”Anne Arundel teachers’ union calls for schools to address staffing by improving work conditions, not hiring contractors,” Aug. 18).
Indeed, many non-classroom positions were originally filled from teachers from the classroom. Further, such temporary classroom exposure would work wonders in developing an administrative sensitivity to current, real world in-classroom conditions.
— Mary Bruff, Westminster
The writer is a retired Baltimore County school teacher with 32 years of classroom experience.
