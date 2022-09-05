More money equals more teachers | READER COMMENTARY

North Harford Middle School eighth grade math teacher Erin Kapinos, right, answers a few questions for student Sophie Howell, and her mom Gabrielle as they visit the classroom during the open house event at North Harford Middle School Wednesday, August 31, 2022. (Matt Button/Baltimore Sun Media). (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The future of our society rests on the shoulders of our young people. Good teachers are needed to help develop young minds in our classrooms. No teachers, no development of young minds (”‘I feel good about this year’: Baltimore-area schools resume classes amid staffing concerns, new masking rules,” Aug. 26).

To recruit good teachers, we need to recruit good students to learn how to teach and who will eventually become teachers. However, they need to be able to make a decent living. Good people realize they can’t make a decent living teaching, so they don’t become teachers.

The solution to the teaching shortage is simple: Pay teachers more money.

— Richard L. Wilson, Towson

