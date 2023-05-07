A good teacher can make all the difference | READER COMMENTARY

The flag flies over Francis Scott Key Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore even as it was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. May 25, 2020. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

My thoughts on Teacher Appreciation Week, which begins Monday, are of James Griffin, my 7th grade Francis Scott Key Middle School civics teacher.

He supported me when I got called into the principal’s office for having invited Republican Baltimore mayoral candidate Arthur Sherwood to speak to my class. Sherwood showed up to speak (I had not told anyone I invited him or that he had accepted), and I was in big trouble.

I was about to cry when Mr. Griffin told the principal that he was proud of my enthusiasm for civics and my initiative to bring the voting process (Sherwood’s candidacy) to my classmates so they could experience it.

This was in 1967. Mr. Griffin’s encouragement meant everything to me then — and now.

— Mel Tansill, Catonsville

