How the UB history department just changed my life | READER COMMENTARY

May 3-7 has been Teacher Appreciation Week. It fell a few short weeks before thousands of students graduate from college and high school. I was a graduate of University of Baltimore in 2013 from the bachelor of science program in corporate communications. I went through the motions of the next eight years in jobs I didn’t really love all while wondering what life would feel like if I had just followed my heart. Thanks to one of the worst years in the last hundred, I got that shot. I lost my last job due to the COVID-19 pandemic and thought long and hard about what I wanted to do next.