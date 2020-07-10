U.S. must do more to battle tuberculosis around the world | READER COMMENTARY

July marks the half-year point in the COVID-19 pandemic. This period in our collective history has laid bare the stark deficiencies in our health care system. As a young adult, I grew up witnessing bipartisan health care successes, including the President’s Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief under George W. Bush, enhanced action on Ebola under Barack Obama, and the U.S. Agency for International Development’s ongoing work in global tuberculosis relief. But as the coronavirus pandemic continues to surge, our government’s commitment to broader concerns of public health around the world has become increasingly unsteady.