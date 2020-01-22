Does every person who seeks election have to promote lower taxes to be elected (“Maryland Gov. Hogan wants to cut income tax for retirees, calling it the largest tax cut in two decades,” Jan. 16)? Instead, why can’t Gov. Larry Hogan just put forth a plan that would make life more livable in Maryland? Maybe take the tax money and promote more public transportation for retirees, safer streets with better lighting and traffic safe streets with better street signs and visible traffic lane lines with fresh painting. He might provide discounted membership in health clubs for seniors, more public announcements to watch out for seniors and children or the dangers of texting and driving and create more meeting areas accessible to adults.