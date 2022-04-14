Use taxes to help nursing homes improve salaries | READER COMMENTARY

I hate that we are shifting the state income tax burden onto the backs of younger people who often have tens of thousands of dollars in debt for education and housing. Why such a high bar for the income cutoff? $100k for an individual and $150k for a couple.

A much better idea would have been to use our taxes to help prop up the nursing home industry to provide better salaries which would result in better care. I think most retirees would agree with me.

Advertisement

Patti Jakusz, Catonsville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.