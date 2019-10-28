Kirwan is a “tax and spend” career Democrat’s greatest gift (“'A battle for the soul of Maryland’: Baltimore education advocates gear up for Kirwan funding fight,” Oct. 25). They get to raise taxes for education for elections as far into the future as the eyes can see. We have seen this approach in the past result in a huge increase in inept administrator costs and very little, if any, ever found its way to infrastructure and up-to-date books.
A much more prudent approach would be to prioritize a list of infrastructure and book spending so that the neediest areas would get the relief as quickly as possible, and those less needy areas would wait for the gamblers to pay for them as it happens. This will cut down on the political patronage and entrenchment of the tax and spenders and will be much easier on the taxpayers that will end up paying for the bill on the interest of the money needed to do it all at once.
Steven Davidson, New Windsor
