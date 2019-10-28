A much more prudent approach would be to prioritize a list of infrastructure and book spending so that the neediest areas would get the relief as quickly as possible, and those less needy areas would wait for the gamblers to pay for them as it happens. This will cut down on the political patronage and entrenchment of the tax and spenders and will be much easier on the taxpayers that will end up paying for the bill on the interest of the money needed to do it all at once.