Fix Baltimore’s destructive tax sale system | READER COMMENTARY

For those who own their home, we need to identify best practices from around the country to inform strategies to support homeowners who are late or behind in paying their property tax bill. The most successful model we have seen is Rhode Island’s Madeline Walker Program. In it, the Rhode Island Housing state agency purchases the delinquent liens, and each lien is held for at least five years if the homeowner does not pay. During that time the agency reaches out to homeowners with letters, calls and in-person visits connecting residents to a range of services available to help them keep their homes. These services include providing payment plans, and connecting people to available pro bono legal counseling and foreclosure prevention counseling. They identify the underlying financial challenge facing the household and connect them to appropriate resources available in the community. After a 5-year period the agency may foreclose on the property if the liens remain unpaid.