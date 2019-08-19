Tax increases should not be used to fund Kirwan education plan

After writing letter after letter about the Kirwan plan asking where the money is coming from, I feel vindicated by Gov. Larry Hogan’s comments (“Gov. Larry Hogan says he is opposed to large tax increases to fund education," Aug. 17). Sooner or later people will be forced to identify the source of funding when they come up with these grand plans for whatever project they are championing.
“They took this action without any regard to funding formulas and with absolutely no plan whatsoever for how any of your counties or the state taxpayers could possibly pay for any of it,” Mr. Hogan said. He made his comments in the closing speech of the Maryland Association of Counties summer conference.
According to the article, Mr. Hogan said that “fully implementing the Kirwan Commission’s recommendations would cost an estimated $3.8 billion a year in a decade for K-12 education. The Maryland Department of Budget and Management estimates that paying for the proposals would require a 39% increase in the personal income tax, an 89% increase in the sales tax or a 535% increase in the property tax (“As Hogan digs in his heels against Kirwan school funding, the Maryland legislature needs to lead,” Aug. 19).
Finally some clear headed thinking in government. You want to see people leave the state? Implement the tax increases.
Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore
