Maryland should set one standard property tax rate | READER COMMENTARY

Stephen Walters is right when he observes that “We’ve got to stop the special deals and effectively give everyone a deal” (”How much incentive is too much? A prominent Baltimore foundation is suing the city over a 2009 tax deal.” Oct. 9). But slashing Baltimore’s tax revenues by halving its property tax rate will pit the city’s wealthy property owners against residents in need of city services. Maybe new investments will add to revenues and trickle back into services for all.

It would be far better for Marylanders to recognize that we are one state that should have a single statewide property tax with revenues distributed to the counties and Baltimore City according to their population or perhaps need. The current Maryland property tax system of 24 separate rates serves to subsidize rich counties at the expense of the poorer jurisdictions.

A “One State, One Rate” system would benefit the majority of Marylanders who are currently being left behind. Baltimore’s property tax rate would be cut greatly with little, if any, reduction in the city’s revenues.

— Bill Marker, Baltimore

