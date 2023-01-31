A pie in the face for Lydia Tár | READER COMMENTARY

The film “Tár” perpetuates a history of raised eyebrows from the world of film toward the world of “classical” music. I enjoyed the film as a film, but agree with Mark Swed that the “tired outdated cliches” mask very conventional melodramatic contrivances (“Oscar nominee ‘Tár’ brought conducting into the spotlight. That’s not good for classical music,” Jan. 27).

Cate Blanchett and Todd Field are skilled satirists, but as I watched their film, the phrase “a critical meanie like Toscanini” kept coming to mind, and, soon, I longed for “A Night at the Opera” (1935) where, in movie critic Pauline Kael’s immortal words, “the Marx Brothers do to Il Trovatore what should be done to Il Trovatore.” I remembered, too, the wonderful 1964 comedy, “The World of Henry Orient” about two teenage girls’ obsession with a concert pianist, played brilliantly by Peter Sellers.

Ultimately, Blanchett and Field have joined that long tradition of skepticism from the pretentious world of film toward the pretentious world of the concert hall, but they have stacked the deck with spooky night noises and students with nervous knees. Who, after seeing the film, wouldn’t want to plant a pie in Lydia Tár’s face?

— Joshua L. Shoemaker, Towson

