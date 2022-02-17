Bill Tanton was one of Baltimore’s best | READER COMMENTARY

I was one of the fortunate readers of sports editor Bill Tanton during the halcyon days of The Evening Sun. I also got to know him personally. Bill had such an easy going manner and always had nice things to say about everyone (”Bill Tanton, former Evening Sun sports columnist and editor who later wrote for US Lacrosse, dies,” Feb. 8).
As a devotee of area high school lacrosse, in my opinion, his coverage and knowledge of the sport was second to none. Not only did he know about all of the great lacrosse players, he watched and covered most of them playing the game for eight decades. I always told him how jealous I was on missing out on so many great players from the 1940s through 1960s.
As the director of alumni relations at Boys’ Latin School, I would invite him regularly to our Homecoming and Hall of Fame festivities because he knew so many of our alumni. He was a graduate of our rival St. Paul’s, but that didn’t matter to Bill. He jumped on any opportunity he could to see old friends. And what a great friend he was!
Baltimore just lost one of its best. I, along with thousands of others, will miss him very much.
Mac Kennedy, Baltimore
The writer is director of alumni relations at Boys’ Latin School of Maryland.
