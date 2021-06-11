xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Inaction on Taney bust bill unacceptable | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jun 11, 2021 2:44 PM
In this March 9, 2020 file photo, a marble bust of Chief Justice Roger Taney is displayed in the Old Supreme Court Chamber in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Justice Taney is the author of the 1857 Dred Scott decision that declared African Americans couldn’t be citizens. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
In this March 9, 2020 file photo, a marble bust of Chief Justice Roger Taney is displayed in the Old Supreme Court Chamber in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Justice Taney is the author of the 1857 Dred Scott decision that declared African Americans couldn't be citizens. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

It amazes me how so often common sense legislation fails to get passed. As an American history teacher in Baltimore County Public Schools, I was relieved to hear about H.R. 6131 to remove Justice Roger B. Taney’s bust from the U.S. Capitol and replace it with a bust of Thurgood Marshall, but it has since gone nowhere. Why is that? Why is it so hard to remove a racist from public honor?

I call on Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger not only to reintroduce this legislation, and hopefully get it to a vote, but also to think about the countless other bills that never see the light of day. How can we change this country for the better if our own leaders fail to act? Something needs to be done.

Trevor Collins, Owings Mills

