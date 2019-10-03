I am particularly excited for Mr. Coates’ new prominence for two big reasons. First, I get so annoyed when I am driving in and around and through the streets of Baltimore during school transportation hours. I never stop to think that any of the kids I see getting on the bus or taking their sweet time in the crosswalk might one day become a National Book Award winner. Or even better, an Oprah pick. Now I will. And so should all of the kids in all the schools in all the neighborhoods in Baltimore. Kids: You can be an Oprah pick!