Your recent editorial, “Girls menstruate; get over it and put free hygiene products in Maryland schools” (Jan. 28), shows your usual condescension with your “get over it." Your condescension is further emphasized by “It’s also pretty likely that a sizable percentage of those who started reading this editorial didn’t get beyond the word ‘menstruating,’ made too uncomfortable by the idea of this very natural, very normal female function.”
Therefore, to save Maryland taxpayers money because menstruating is a “very natural, very normal female function” [emphasis added], it isn’t necessary to require every public school to install dispensers containing free menstrual hygiene products, tampons or sanitary napkins, in boys’ restrooms. If The Baltimore Sun believes these dispensers should be in boys’ restrooms in every public school because of transgender boys, it should pay for them.
Glenn Cunningham, Nottingham
