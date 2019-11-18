When it comes to wind turbines, bigger and higher is actually better (“Wind turbines off Ocean City would be 200 feet taller than planned, prompting regulators to reopen debate,” Nov. 14). Bigger means that the laws of physics, which enforce themselves, require that the blades turn more slowly. Bigger, slower blades are easier for birds to see and avoid. Bigger also means that the turbines must be farther apart from each other so that they don’t interfere with the wind. That means less turbines per square mile. And you don’t have to worry about people going somewhere else for an unobstructed sunrise, the entire east coast will be home to wind energy before long. Power to the people. Non-polluting energy can literally save the world from choking in its own noxious gases.