With Lee statue gone, all eyes on Talbot County | READER COMMENTARY

Given that Gen. Robert E. Lee’s statue has been removed from its pedestal in Richmond, Virginia, the former capital of the Confederacy, surely the “Talbot Boys” figure can be removed forthwith from the Talbot County courthouse grounds in Easton (”Virginia takes down Robert E. Lee statue in ‘historic moment’ for Richmond,” Sept. 8).
And for the same reasons: It’s an anachronistic symbol of white supremacy and a daily affront to all who seek a fair and just society.
Grenville B. Whitman, Rock Hall
