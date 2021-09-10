xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
With Lee statue gone, all eyes on Talbot County | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Sep 10, 2021 2:08 PM
Crews work to remove one of the country's largest remaining monuments to the Confederacy, a towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Richmond, Virginia. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)
Crews work to remove one of the country's largest remaining monuments to the Confederacy, a towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Richmond, Virginia. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool) (Steve Helber/AP)

Given that Gen. Robert E. Lee’s statue has been removed from its pedestal in Richmond, Virginia, the former capital of the Confederacy, surely the “Talbot Boys” figure can be removed forthwith from the Talbot County courthouse grounds in Easton (”Virginia takes down Robert E. Lee statue in ‘historic moment’ for Richmond,” Sept. 8).

And for the same reasons: It’s an anachronistic symbol of white supremacy and a daily affront to all who seek a fair and just society.

Grenville B. Whitman, Rock Hall

