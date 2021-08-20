Don’t blame a statue for today’s woes | READER COMMENTARY

Perhaps it is difficult for some to ponder and address, however, I would like to propose that perceived inequities and injustices facing some individuals in our nation are actually not the fault of a bunch of dead old guys in bronze and a flag. Rather, instead of scapegoating, I suggest these individuals focus on the real cause of such inequity and injustice in our nation such as globalism, automation, the advent of the digital age and, in particular, the failure by many in our nation whatever their racial or ethnic background to attain a decent education and with it the hope for any kind of productive future. The Confederacy of 156 years ago did not cause these problems.