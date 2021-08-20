Don’t blame a statue for today’s woes | READER COMMENTARY

For some individuals, including newspaper opinion writers, special interest groups, activist Judges, pandering politicians and a specific American political party, the American Civil War ended yesterday instead of 156 years ago (“Virginia judge takes action against Confederate statue; is Maryland’s judiciary willing to do the same?” August 11).
Perhaps it is difficult for some to ponder and address, however, I would like to propose that perceived inequities and injustices facing some individuals in our nation are actually not the fault of a bunch of dead old guys in bronze and a flag. Rather, instead of scapegoating, I suggest these individuals focus on the real cause of such inequity and injustice in our nation such as globalism, automation, the advent of the digital age and, in particular, the failure by many in our nation whatever their racial or ethnic background to attain a decent education and with it the hope for any kind of productive future. The Confederacy of 156 years ago did not cause these problems.
Action has consequences and negative action leads to negative consequences. Acquiring a decent education leads to enlightenment and the hope for a better future for all. We all need to take responsibility for our own actions in life instead of laying the blame on others for what occurred long ago.
Erskine Traynham, Jr., Laurel
