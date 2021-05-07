Time for Confederate statue in Easton to go | READER COMMENTARY

When people want to remove a monument to slavery and racism and others who idolize the “Talbot Boys” object because they want to “preserve Talbot history” and three Talbot County Council members won’t do the right thing because they’re heeding the wrong people and the wrong people propose a “unity statue” because they claim moral equivalence of the Confederacy with Union, it’s time to remove the monument!
Grenville B. Whitman, Rock Hall
