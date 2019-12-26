Regarding the BSO Christmas Spectacular on Tuesday evening, December 21: Yes, Baltimore does have a first class symphony orchestra, but everything about it is nearly monochrome: the orchestra, the audience, the performers. Come on, Baltimore! Where are the people of color hiding (“BSO’s upcoming Holiday Spectacular includes original song about Hampden’s Miracle on 34th Street,” Dec. 17)?
Not at the Meyerhoff. How is it that a city whose population is more than half non-white can put on such a concert? And do we forget that Hanukkah and Kwanzaa are decking their halls at this time as well? At least the maestro was Jewish, but was he the only one? Take me back home to Newark. I may have been the only WASP at the Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, but I liked it better that way!
Helene Z. Hill, Baltimore
