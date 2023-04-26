Wrongfully convicted people have been traumatized, too | READER COMMENTARY

Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. A Maryland court did not give the family of the murder victim in the case chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial” enough time to attend a court hearing in person that led to Syed's release, a Maryland appellate court ruled Tuesday, March 28, and it ordered a new hearing to be held. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) (Jerry Jackson/AP)

It is true that “there’s a lot of common ground between the goals of victims’ rights advocates and those pushing for criminal justice reform” (”Victims’ rights advocates and criminal justice reformers are not enemies in Baltimore’s Adnan Syed case,” April 20). At the Survivors of Violence Clinic at the University of Maryland Carey School of Law, where I teach, we often represent people who have experienced trauma prior to, during and because of their incarceration. Far too often, their victimization is overlooked.

Wrongful conviction is traumatic and implicates both victims’ and defendants’ rights. Adnan Syed lost his freedom for more than 20 years — separated from his family, unable to pursue his future, missing the life experiences that often occur in one’s 20s and 30s. He endured punitive conditions for a crime he did not commit. Finally in a place where he can heal and grow, the court’s ruling jeopardizes the efforts to end those enduring harms.

The commentary by Renée Williams notes that “the state’s failure to properly include a victim’s family does not mean someone who may have been wrongfully convicted should remain incarcerated,” but dangerously ignores the reality of what the appellate court’s decision will cause. Evidence against Syed has been discredited, and he was excluded from DNA findings. Nonetheless, his conviction has been reinstated. Whether he will be incarcerated again is a question many of us have wondered and, so long as his conviction remains intact, it remains a possibility.

Courts should be first and foremost forums for justice, not just for victims, but for defendants, too. Williams suggests that survivors and their family members have a right to be heard regarding victim impact, even where the question before the court is one of innocence or sufficiency of evidence, as a “crucial part of their healing process.”

While courts can and do provide a forum for healing for survivors, that function is proper at hearings like sentencings where harm to survivors and their families and proportionality of punishment are the questions before the court. Suggesting that conducting a new vacatur hearing so that Hae Min Lee’s family can be physically present does not impact Syed and his family is a fallacy. If we are truly going to recognize the rights of all victims, we need to acknowledge the victimization of those who have been wrongfully convicted and incarcerated.

— Lila Meadows, Baltimore

The writer is director of the Survivors of Violence and Trauma Clinic at the University of Maryland School of Law.

