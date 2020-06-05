Whether the day is cloudy or sunny, city’s surveillance planes are a noisy aggravation that should be discontinued | READER COMMENTARY

The noise from the Baltimore police surveillance planes is making me miserable (“ACLU of Maryland launches ad campaign against the Baltimore Police surveillance plane program,” June 1). It’s an annoying blare that I hear every 8 minutes almost every day, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. I can hear it inside my house, even when I wear headphones.
Noise pollution causes stress and threatens mental and physical health. Do we really need another source of stress at a time like this?
Although some folks may not be bothered, many people are sensitive to noise and for them it’s a nightmare. Although The Sun (“Baltimore Police surveillance plane flying lower to avoid cloud cover, prompting some complaints over noise,” May 13) reported noise complaints when the planes flew lower than usual on cloudy days, in my experience they have been just as loud on days where the sky has no clouds.
Others have pointed out that the program degrades the already weak relationship between the police and Baltimore citizens and is a threat to our civil liberties. Now it’s also clear that these planes are causing serious harm to the quality of our lives in Baltimore. We should put an end to this program.
Glenn Schwartz, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.