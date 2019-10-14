I read an article in The Baltimore Sun regarding the results of a poll in support of police surveillance planes (“Over 70% of Baltimore residents would support controversial surveillance plane, poll shows,” Oct. 14). Why is there even any discussion about this?
For decades, the police department has had a fleet of police cars that routinely cruise the streets of Baltimore. They are now equipped with cameras, and I assume the officers riding in them are cautioned to keep their eyes open for any crimes or criminal activity or any threat to public safety.
Anyone on the public streets is fully open to the cameras and police officers riding in these police cars. So how come we somehow think that a similar vehicle (in this instance, an airplane) providing almost the exact same type of surveillance should raise any questions?
Iver Mindel, Cockeysville
