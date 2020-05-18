Surveillance plane generates a noise Baltimore could do without | READER COMMENTARY

I hear the surveillance plane in all weather throughout the day (“Baltimore Police to launch first surveillance plane Friday, over some objections,” April 30). I hear it in my house with the windows open. I hear it on the porch and the street while I try to check in with neighbors. And while I take a walk for exercise, I listen to the plane, the noise almost disappearing for one minute of its seven minute loop but quickly returning.
How ironic that the city is quieter than it has been for 10 years and now we have to listen to this. Please make it stop.
Megan Beller, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.