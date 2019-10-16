As much as The Sun seems determined to discard this opportunity to explore applying the unique aspects of this technology, it is impossible to replace actual experience and information with conjecture from either side of the argument. The Sun presses the provider for proof, and the provider scrapes together what they can to illustrate the potential, but this is a fool’s errand for everyone involved. There can’t be definitive proof of how effective the technology is at the job unless there are trained people and mature processes that can be sampled for repeatable results to be judged.