In Baltimore, is sound of gunfire preferable to surveillance plane? | READER COMMENTARY

The Sun has printed a few letters speaking to the noise made by the “spy planes” whose purpose is to help with an apparent crime problem in Baltimore. The most recent letter, “Noisy spy plane needs to be grounded” (Sept. 17), is the latest such piece.
While I no longer live in Baltimore, I can empathize with those wanting no interference with normal, dulcet tones of gunshots — some 52 shootings in a 9-day span ending just last week.
You cannot make this stuff up.
Mike Papa, Perry Hall
