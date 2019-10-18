Besides the fact that in its previous carnation the lone surveillance plane solved no murders, my objection to relaunching the program is its noise pollution (“Aerial surveillance is not the answer to city’s crime problem," Oct. 15).
As I clearly recall, from early morning to early evening, the plane produced a steady, unpleasant drone, disturbing the peace and quiet of my Waverly neighborhood. Now, the promoters want to fly three planes which will triple the amount of disturbing noise produced.
For that reason, I agree with The Sun’s editorial, which concludes “It is time for city leaders to wish [Persistent Surveillance Systems’] Mr. [Ross] McNutt well, and show him the door.”
Herman M. Heyn, Baltimore
