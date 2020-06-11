Surveillance planes aren’t just intrusive and noisy, they’re polluting, too | READER COMMENTARY

I support the ACLU’s challenging the constitutionality of the surveillance plane program (“ACLU of Maryland launches ad campaign against plane surveillance,” June 1). I also sympathize with the noise complaints of some Baltimore residents mentioned in the Sun article. My question about the program is this: How much air pollution beyond our city’s normal is it producing?
With three gasoline-powered Cessna airplanes flying back and forth over our city, there must be a measurable amount. Baltimoreans should know what effect, if any, it is having on our health. Global warming, too.
Someone with knowledge of the fuel efficiency of the planes and the total gallons per day of gasoline they consume may be able to do the calculation and convert the answer to the equivalent of how many more cars on the streets are required to fuel that much pollution each day.
Herman M. Heyn, Baltimore
