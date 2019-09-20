Don’t let a couple of rich people from Texas put surveillance planes in Baltimore skies

I live just off of Leakin Park in Northwest Baltimore, and I’d like to express my opposition to the surveillance plane proposal (“Baltimore officials pitched on putting three surveillance planes in the sky at once, covering most of city,” Sept. 19).
Despite what a couple of rich people from Texas feel, the innocent citizens of Baltimore don’t need to be kept under constant watch. Any future money the city would have to put towards this would be better spent addressing the underlying issues which will continue to generate crime (“Hogan joins the crime fight,” Sept. 11).
Creating a trustworthy police department that the citizens can rely on would be far more effective, as would finding a way to end intergenerational poverty. Let us lift people up rather than lord over them.
Ivan Wright, Baltimore
